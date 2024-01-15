Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter meets PM Modi, presents him copy of her book

New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and presented him a copy of her book on her father.

The book that has references taken from Mukherjee’s diaries was launched on the occasion of his birth anniversary last month.

“Called on PM @narendramodi ji to present him a copy of my book Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers’. He was as kind to me as he always had been & his regards for Baba remains undiminished. Thank you Sir,” Mukherjee said.

Called on Hon’ble PM Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji to present him a copy of my book ‘Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers’. He was as kind to me as he always had been & his regards for Baba remains undiminished. Thank you Sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/WdV3SBW5w0 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) January 15, 2024

Responding to her post on X, PM Modi showered praise on the former president for his “greatness, wisdom and intellectual depth”.

“Always a delight to meet you Sharmistha Ji and remember the memorable interactions with Pranab Babu. His greatness, wisdom and intellectual depth is clearly visible in your book!” PM Modi said in the post.

In the book, she said her father felt he was not included in the cabinet of Rajiv Gandhi due to his “non-subservient” attitude. She also touched upon his assessment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sharmistha Mukherjee had joined the Congress in 2014. She unsuccessfully contested the Delhi Assembly elections from Greater Kailash seat in 2015.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mukherjee had said in September 2021 that she has “quit politics”.