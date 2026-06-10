Pranit More’s BB housemate Malti Chahar slams Rs 370 biryani remark

Mumbai: Actress Malti Chahar, who was seen sharing a great rapport with Pranit More during her stay in the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house, so much so that the two were even romantically linked at one point, has now called out the ₹370 biryani remark on the comedian’s recent show.

She pointed out in her latest post on Wednesday that it is due to this attitude that women nowadays feel discouraged about getting married.

Taking to her X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, Malti said that it is sad to learn that some people still believe that a woman’s consent is not more valuable than a plate of biryani.

For those who do not know, a video from Pranit’s recent show sparked massive outrage on social media as the 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment.

His problematic statement has led to a new debate about consent and why women need to be financially independent.

In the post, Malti also talked about the backlash surrounding “Peddi” for the hypersexualisation of the leading lady Janhvi Kapoor.

“₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely (sic),” Malti’s post read.

“Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman’s consent is apparently worth no more than a plate of biryani. After generations of fighting for equality, dignity, and respect, it’s disheartening that we’re still confronting the same underlying mindset,” she went on to add.

₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely.



Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman's consent is… — Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) June 10, 2026

Malti further advised all the mothers and future mothers, “Please teach your sons to respect women and understand the importance of consent.”

“And to the audience – it’s easy to dismiss something as “just a joke” or “just a film,” but media shapes culture, and women often face the real-life consequences of what gets normalized on screen,” she added.