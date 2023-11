Prasidh Krishna replaces Hardik Pandya in India’s squad for World Cup

New Delhi: Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has played 17 ODIs, has been named Pandya’s replacement in the Indian squad for the World Cup 2023, the ICC said in a media release.

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after failing to recover from his ankle injury.

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding his bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

Also Read Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup fixture against New Zealand with ankle injury

He missed the subsequent games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO – BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).