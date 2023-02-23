Praveen Kumar Nettare murder case: NIA takes community hall into custody

Dakshina Kannada: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken into custody a community hall in Idukki village near Bantwal town in connection with murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, Mittur Freedom Community Hall in Idukki village was used to carry out terror activities. The probe agency has taken the entire premises of 20 guntas into custody.

Cadres attached to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) used to get trained here to carry out anti-national and subversive activities, they said.

Besides, a plan for the murder of Hindu activists and revenge killings was also carried out here.

An order has been issued to the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada district. The owner of the community hall has also been given official communication in this regard and stated that the community hall can’t be rented out or given to someone. The NIA has also prohibited the movement of any articles or carrying out any work in the hall.

NIA, which is probing Praveen Kumar Nettare murder case, has submitted a charge sheet against 20 accused persons to the NIA Special court in Bengaluru. They have arrested 14 persons and have launched a hunt for six others who are absconding.

It had submitted a 1,500-page charge sheet, including statements of 240 witnesses.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has announced the ticket for Shafi Bellare, an accused in the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha Activist Praveen Kumar Nettare, to contest in upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. The development has raised debate in the state.

Shafi Bellare is presently lodged in prison in connection with the murder of Praveen, which made national headlines.

Bellare had been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and in its custody.