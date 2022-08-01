Praveen Nettaru murder: Karnataka police books four more men

The Karnataka police have booked four more people in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha who was hacked to death on July 27.

According to senior officials, the investigation is approaching its ending phase.

#BREAKING Suhas Shetty gang behind murder of #Mangalore youth Faazil Murder case informs senior officers. Five taken into custody. #PraveenNettaru case – 4 more taken into custody from #Bengaluru & #Kerala. Senior officials: investigation almost complete in both these cases.

Praveen Nettaru, a resident of Bellare village located in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, owned a broiler meat shop. His death created a huge uproar and anger among the BJP workers in the district leading to mass resignation as they felt ‘betrayed’ by the ruling state government.

#WATCH | Protestors express their anger over the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.



The car being jolted by protesters reportedly belongs to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalinkumar Kateel#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/J4HyBZr0br — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

With the pressure building up from the Hindu community, who demanded immediate action against the perpetrators, Karnataka’s chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in a press conference, stated that he will not hesitate to adopt the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s model to tackle communal forces in the state.

Soon after the murder, Bommai announced a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into Nettaru’s murder. He visited the slain BJP worker’s family in Bellare and announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs.

Who was Praveen Nettaru?

Praveen Nettaru was an active member of both the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJYM.

People who knew him described him as a staunch supporter of Hindutva idealogy, an animal lover, and an environmentalist.

According to Ranjit K, Nettaru’s cousin who spoke to The Print, the former ‘s was the only Hindu meat shop owner in a business dominated by Muslims.

“He was encouraging other Hindu youths to start their businesses in the locality. After some threat calls, he verbally informed the local police station [about them].” Ranjit said.