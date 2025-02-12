Prayer rug expo: A spiritual touch to Ramzan preparations

Hyderabad: As the crescent moon of Ramzan prepares to grace the night sky, the city of Hyderabad is abuzz with preparations for the holy month. Among the many traditions that accompany this sacred time, one stands out for its deep spiritual significance—prayer. And what better way to enhance this experience than with a beautiful, soft, and velvety prayer rug?

Recognizing this cherished tradition, Mohammed Cap Mart (MCM) has unveiled a grand exhibition-cum-sale of imported prayer rugs, bringing an array of exquisitely designed jai-namaz to the faithful. With a legacy spanning over four decades, MCM’s proprietor, Ilyas Bukhari, has once again curated a collection that reflects devotion and elegance in equal measure. The 45-day expo, strategically coinciding with Shab-e-Barat, is set to begin on Thursday at the main branch of MCM in Pathargatti, while other city branches will also showcase these divine offerings.

A fusion of tradition

This year’s collection features prayer rugs imported from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Iraq, and Iran, each adorned with intricate Islamic motifs that elevate the bliss of prayer. The musallas, as they are traditionally called, are available in a variety of hues, from deep maroons to serene greens and classic blues. Made from plush, velvety fabric, they promise comfort and a deeply immersive spiritual experience.

But this year, there’s something even more special in store – MCM is offering prayer mats that mirror those currently laid in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, particularly the ones in Riyazul Jannah, the sacred area in Masjid Al-Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque. These exclusive prayer rugs, available in green, maroon, and blue, are priced at Rs 2,500 each. For many believers, the idea of praying on a rug similar to that in one of Islam’s holiest sites adds a layer of spiritual connection that is truly priceless.

The changing trends

Traditionally, the holy month of Ramzan sees an uptick in shopping for clothing, skullcaps, and surma (kohl). However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in the way Muslims approach the purchase of prayer rugs. While some buy them for personal use, others acquire them to donate to mosques in memory of deceased loved ones.

A new trend has also emerged – families are now buying jai-namaz as part of wedding gifts for their daughters. “It’s no longer just for the departed souls but also newlyweds starting a new chapter in their lives,” says Bukhari. The idea is simple yet profound: gifting a prayer rug ensures that faith remains an integral part of a new household’s foundation.

Moreover, larger-sized prayer rugs are also gaining popularity. A 100-foot roll of prayer mat, designed to accommodate 50 worshippers, is available at prices ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000, making it a popular choice for mosques and community prayer spaces. Individual musallas are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 500, ensuring accessibility for all.

Managing Partner of Mohammed Cap Mart addressing the media about the upcoming Prayer Rugs and Carpet Expo at Mohammed Cap Mart ahead of Ramadan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Vision for the future

Bukhari’s passion for prayer rugs extends beyond trade—he envisions a future where Hyderabad becomes a manufacturing hub for these sacred mats. Having pioneered the concept of crafting prayer rugs from carpets, he now plans to establish a dedicated manufacturing unit in the city. “We are actively scouting for land,” he reveals, “and in the coming days, we hope to produce high-quality, colorful jai-namaz at even more affordable prices.”

For Bukhari, this is more than just business; it’s about preserving a tradition and making spiritual comfort available to everyone. “A prayer rug is not just a piece of fabric. It is a companion in devotion, a space where one connects with the Divine,” he reflects.

Celebration of faith

As Ramzan approaches, the streets of Hyderabad will soon be lit with festivity and faith. The aroma of haleem will fill the air, the markets will bustle with eager shoppers, and mosques will resonate with heartfelt prayers. In this season of spirituality, Mohammed Cap Mart’s exclusive prayer rug exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring devotion of the community.

Whether purchased for personal use, gifted to a loved one, or donated in the name of a departed soul, each jai-namaz carries with it a story of faith, love, and remembrance. And as worshippers bow down in prayer upon these soft, velvety mats, they will be reminded that true devotion is not just in the act itself, but also in the intention behind it.