As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, the air is filled with the spirit of freedom, unity, and pride. While the tricolour will flutter high across the country, Hyderabad has its own treasures and places that have been waving their flag of heritage for decades.

These are not stone monuments, but living landmarks of taste restaurants, cafes, and bakeries that began before 1947 and still serve with the same passion. Stepping into them is like entering an era when India was under British rule, yet the flavours were proudly Hyderabadi.

Siasat.com takes you on this nostalgic journey to visit these places that have witnessed history and been part of it for decades.

Oldest Cafes Of Hyderabad

1. Hameedi Confectioners – Sweet Legacy Since 1913

Founded in 1913 by Muhammad Hussain, a Turkish immigrant, Hameedi began as a humble street cart selling the now-iconic jouzi halwa. Its fame soon reached the royal kitchens of the last Nizam,as it became his favourite dessert and he ordered it for special occasions. He even gave the sweet shop name of his friend, a Turkish king named Sultan Hameed.

Over a century later, Hameedi still serves this signature delight, along with badam halwa, phirni, and other traditional sweets. The recipes remain unchanged, making every bite not just a dessert, but a spoonful of Hyderabad’s living history.

2. Grand Hotel – Since 1935

Established in 1935 by 12 Iranian migrants in Abids, Grand Hotel became the first place in Hyderabad to serve Hyderabadi biryani to the public, bringing palace-level flavours to ordinary people. Today, under the care of Jaleel Farrokh Rooz, the biryani retains its mild yet rich essence.

Its specialties include chicken/mutton biryani that’s authentic in flavours, weekend mutton nihari, and strong Irani chai, bum maska dishes that have become its signature. For decades, it has been a beloved stop for both locals and travellers seeking authentic Hyderabadi flavours.

3. Garden Cafe, Secunderabad – Since 1941

When Garden Cafe opened in 1941, the Second World War was raging, and India’s freedom was six years away. This Irani-style cafe became a favourite hangout for students, soldiers, and locals. The legendary artist M.F. Hussain often visited and even created paintings here.

During Metro line construction, it lost its original space and now operates as a small bakery-style setup, according to 2025’s report in Print. Yet, its history keeps it a cherished part of the city’s food culture.

4. Subhan Bakery – Since 1948

Though officially opened in 1948, Subhan Bakery’s roots go back to pre-independence days as a small home-based venture. Situated in Nampally and now across the city, this family-run bakery has become a Hyderabad institution.

Famous for Osmania biscuits, plum cakes, and breads, it even supplied bread for Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s breakfast in the 1950s. Every product is still made with care, preserving the taste of generations past.

Keeping the Spirit Alive

This Independence Day, these heritage eateries remind us that history lives not only in books, but in the steam of chai, the aroma of fresh bread, and the sweetness of century-old halwa. They’ve witnessed India’s journey from colonial times to a thriving democracy, serving each plate as a taste of freedom, tradition, and Hyderabad’s enduring spirit.