Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intense as it sails closer to its grand finale which is expected to take place on December 7. While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, excitement among fans is at an all-time high.

With just 9 contestants left in the house, discussions on social media are buzzing with predictions about who will make it to the top five and who might get evicted before the finale.

The current contestants in the race are Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Shehbaz Badesha.

Bigg Boss 19 eviction list prediction

After Mridul Tiwari’s recent mid-week elimination, fans are actively debating the next exits. According to several avid viewers and popular Bigg Boss fan pages, the next three contestants who might walk out of the show are —

Malti Chahar

Shehbaz Badesha

Pranit More or Ashnoor Kaur

It is also being speculated that Kunickaa Sadanand could easily make it to the top 6, with some fans claiming she’s favored by the makers. With just a few weeks left, it will be interesting to see whether these predictions turn out true and who ultimately survives the final elimination rounds before the grand finale.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19