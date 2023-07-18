Prediction: Know how much SRK’s Jawan will earn on first day

Mumbai: The highly anticipated film “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan in a rough and never-before-seen avatar, has garnered a lot of talk this year.

The film, which has already made a substantial sum by selling its digital and music rights, has sky-high expectations as the movie is scheduled for September 7, 2023.

Jawan Box Office Predictions: 300 Crores in first 3 days?

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, or KRK, renowned for his provocative tweets and opinions about Bollywood actors, recently predicted that SRK’s Jawan will earn 75 crores on day one. Not only that, but he also stated that the film will make Rs 300 crore in the first three days. In his video, he also stated that even if the film is a dud, it will gross around Rs 500 crore at the box office.

“Agar achi hui toh 1000 crore k upar ka business karegi. Iska matlab ye ho gaya ki film kitni bhi kharab ho, flop toh nahi ho sakti.”

Jawan, directed by Atlee, will be released on September 7, 2023, in many languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more Bollywood updates!