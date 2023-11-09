Prediction: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 week 1 box office collection

Mumbai: With the much-anticipated release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming Bollywood movie, Tiger 3, just around the corner, excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. The commencement of advance ticket bookings has witnessed an overwhelming response, with pre-sales reflecting an exceptional demand.

Reports from Book My Show indicate that most theatres are gearing up for a packed house on the first day.

Tiger 3 First Week Box Office Collection Prediction

The film’s buzz has already prompted enthusiasts and industry experts to forecast its potential box office performance. Trade analysts and fans alike anticipate a strong showing for the film. The wide appeal of Salman Khan, coupled with the movie’s dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, has extended its allure beyond the Hindi-speaking regions.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX Limited, shared his perspective, stating that Tiger 3 might cross the impressive Rs 200 crore mark within its first week, given the long festive weekend.

However, a few experts have expressed concerns about its opening day due to the Laxmi Puja festivities. Trade analyst Atul Mohan suggested a possible slower start on the first day, expecting the movie to pick up momentum from November 13 onwards.

As the movie’s release date approaches, the anticipation and predictions continue to build. Fans, analysts, and the industry await with bated breath to witness how Tiger 3 will ultimately unfold at the box office.