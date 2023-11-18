Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki’s TOTAL box office collection

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his third film of 2023, Dunki, following the success of Pathaan and Jawan, both of which crossed the impressive Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Fans and critics are eagerly awaiting to see if SRK can achieve a hat-trick with another blockbuster.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has already generated buzz even before its trailer release. Fans are speculating on the movie’s potential success, with many predicting that it could follow the footsteps of Pathaan and Jawan.

Dunki Box Office Collection

A tweet by Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) praising the yet-to-be-released Dunki trailer has gone viral on Twitter. In the tweet, KRK suggests that the film is likely to achieve a lifetime business of over Rs 600 crore, making it SRK’s third blockbuster of the year.

Fans are also predicting that the movie might enter the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club.

Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles, is scheduled to hit the screens on December 22. As fans eagerly await the trailer release, the anticipation around the film’s potential success continues to grow. Only time will tell if Shah Rukh Khan will indeed score a hat-trick with Dunki and continue his streak of delivering box-office hits in 2023.