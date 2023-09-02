Prediction: SRK’s Jawan EXPLOSIVE day 1 box office collections

Mumbai: In what has been one of the most eagerly anticipated releases of the year, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood‘s iconic superstar, is all set to make a grand return to the silver screen second time with his latest offering, Jawan. The movie is set to hit the screens on September 7 and advance bookings have already started. Jawan stars Nayanthara in the female lead role.

The film, directed by Atlee, has generated immense buzz and excitement among fans and cinephiles alike, and all eyes are now firmly set on its Day 1 box office collections, with industry pundits and trade analysts predicting nothing short of an explosive opening.

Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan (Instagram)

Jawan Day 1 Box Office Collections

Trade analysts and critics are of the opinion that the movie will be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 much like SRK’s previous venture, Pathaan. The excitement is palpable, with whispers in Bollywood circles suggesting that the film is poised to touch the remarkable milestone of Rs 100 crore on its opening day.

Netizens have now started discussing box office predictions on social media platforms. Let’s wait and see.