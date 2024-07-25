Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slowly nearing its finale, with only 9 contestants remaining after last week’s shocking triple elimination of Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Sultan, and Adnaan Shaikh. The finale is rumored to take place in the first week of August, though no official announcement has been made yet.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finalists

As the show approaches its climax, viewers are eagerly speculating about which contestants will make it to the finale. Social media is buzzing with discussions about the potential top 5 finalists. Based on factors like content, personality, and fanbase, the five contestants likely to make it to the top 5 are:

Ranvir Shorey

Sana Makbul

Armaan Malik

Vishal Pandey/Love Kataria

Shivani Kumari

However, only time will tell who will ultimately secure their spot in the top 5.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Eliminated Contestants

So far, the eliminated contestants include:

Neeraj Goyat

Poulomi Das

Payal Malik

Munisha

Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl

Deepak Chaurasia

Sana Sultan

Adnaan Shaikh

Top 9 contestants

Ranvir Shorey

Naezy

Sai Ketan Rao

Love Kataria

Sana Makbul

Armaan Malik

Kritika Malik

Shivani Kumari

Vishal Pandey

Who do you think will make it to the top 5? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.