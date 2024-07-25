Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slowly nearing its finale, with only 9 contestants remaining after last week’s shocking triple elimination of Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Sultan, and Adnaan Shaikh. The finale is rumored to take place in the first week of August, though no official announcement has been made yet.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finalists
As the show approaches its climax, viewers are eagerly speculating about which contestants will make it to the finale. Social media is buzzing with discussions about the potential top 5 finalists. Based on factors like content, personality, and fanbase, the five contestants likely to make it to the top 5 are:
- Ranvir Shorey
- Sana Makbul
- Armaan Malik
- Vishal Pandey/Love Kataria
- Shivani Kumari
However, only time will tell who will ultimately secure their spot in the top 5.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Eliminated Contestants
So far, the eliminated contestants include:
- Neeraj Goyat
- Poulomi Das
- Payal Malik
- Munisha
- Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl
- Deepak Chaurasia
- Sana Sultan
- Adnaan Shaikh
Top 9 contestants
- Ranvir Shorey
- Naezy
- Sai Ketan Rao
- Love Kataria
- Sana Makbul
- Armaan Malik
- Kritika Malik
- Shivani Kumari
- Vishal Pandey
Who do you think will make it to the top 5?