Prediction: Winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Mumbai: One of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be pulling down its curtains this week. The grand finale is set to take place on November 26 and 27. Loaded with full entertainment and amazing dance performances, the 10th season, which arrived after a hiatus of five years, managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi .

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finalists

Rubina Dilaik

Nishant Bhat

Sriti Jha

Gashmeer Mahajani

Gunjan Sinha

Faisal Shaikh

Top 4 Predictions

Talk among loyal viewers of the show is that Rubina and Faisal will be in top 2 for sure. Third position will be occupied either by Gashmeer or Gunjan. However, these are just predictions and we have to till Sunday’s episode to get final confirmation.

Top 2 of jhalak..

Both are looking damn hot 🔥

Hope #RubinaDilaik becomes winner of jhalak ❤️ #RubinaDilaikInJDJ10 pic.twitter.com/By1oiW2Yyu — priyanka (@priyanka78192) November 23, 2022

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Winner

Yesterday, our inside source close to the show revealed that the final battle is expected between Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh. They have emerged as fans’ favorites and it is being said that one of them will be declared the winner of the season.

Going by the social media buzz, Rubina is has high chances of lifting the trophy of JDJ 10.

Which contestants are you rooting for? Comment below.