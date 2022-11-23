Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: Top 2 names leaked [Exclusive]

Mumbai: Just a couple of days more and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will get its winner of the season. The grand finale of the dance reality show is set to take place this weekend on November 26 and 27. The top 6 finalists of JDJ 10 are — Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani and Gunjan Sinha. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi .

While fans at the tenterhooks know the winner and runner-up names of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, we have an interesting update about the top 2. Our exclusive source close to the show revealed that Rubina Dilaik and Faisal are having a high chance to reach the top 2. “We can expect a Rubina Vs Faisal finale battle. Chances are higher that one of these two will be lifting the trophy. Both of them are the top contenders of JDJ.”

However, only time will tell which celebrity dancer will defeat 5 contestants to take home the coveted trophy and prize money this year.

It will be interesting to see how the tables are going to turn in the final episodes. Meanwhile, which contestants are you rooting for in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.