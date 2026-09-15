Pregnant woman dies after alleged police kick in UP’s Firozabad

Firozabad: Police personnel who arrived to arrest a theft suspect in Shikohabad area of Firozabad allegedly kicked his pregnant wife, following which six personnel, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended, a police official said.

According to the family, Sub-Inspector Dharmpal Singh arrived at Gaurav’s home in Labhaua village with a police team around 11.45 pm on Sunday to arrest him in connection with a theft case.

The family alleged that when Gaurav’s pregnant wife Anjali, 28, pleaded with the police not to take her husband away, Singh kicked her in the abdomen, causing her to fall.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Four charred to death in Belagavi house fire on Ganesh Chaturthi

After the police took Gaurav, 32, away, Anjali’s condition deteriorated and she was admitted to a hospital in Shikohabad, where she gave birth to a boy on Monday morning, the family said.

Her condition worsened after the delivery and she was taken to a private hospital in Firozabad, where doctors declared her dead, according to the family.

The family said police released Gaurav after learning about Anjali’s death.

Following her death, villagers created a ruckus at the police station and questioned the police action, they said.

The newborn boy is also in critical condition and has been referred to Agra, the family said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe suspended Sub-Inspectors Dharmpal Singh and Satyapal Singh, Head Constables Mohan Singh and Arvind Kumar, and Constables Bhavtosh Kumar and Kuldeep Kumar with immediate effect on Monday for negligence.

He said the woman’s post-mortem examination was conducted late at night and her last rites were performed the same night. A large police force was deployed during the proceedings.