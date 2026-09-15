Four charred to death in Belagavi house fire on Ganesh Chaturthi

Belagavi: Four members of a family were charred to death and two others suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at their residence in Chavhat Galli in Belagavi city late at night of Monday, September 14, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

The deceased have been identified as Gajanan Rajaram Damone, 65, Roshan Gajanan Damone, 21, Sharada Damone, 45, and Bharati Rajaram Damone, 50. Priya Gajanan Damone, 28, and Ganga Gajanan Damone, 25, sustained serious injuries in the incident and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit inside the house. The flames reportedly spread rapidly, leaving the family members with little time to escape. The exact circumstances that led to the fire and the deaths are yet to be established.

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The victims belonged to a family that was reportedly dependent on daily wage work for their livelihood. The incident has caused shock and grief among residents of Chavhat Galli, particularly as the tragedy occurred on a major festival day.

On receiving information about the fire, emergency personnel and police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations. The injured were taken to hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of the two injured persons is being closely monitored by doctors.

Police from the Market Police Station inspected the house and began collecting details about the incident. Officials are also examining the electrical connections and other possible factors to determine how the fire started.

The bodies of the deceased will be subjected to postmortem examination as part of the investigation. Police are also recording statements from neighbours and other persons who may have information about the incident.