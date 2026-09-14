Karnataka: Python rescued while attempting to swallow dog

Mangaluru: A 12-foot-long python was rescued after it was found near a house in Ujire village of Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, while attempting to swallow a pet dog it had killed.

The incident occurred around noon on Sunday, September 13, near the residence of advocate Naveen BK. Residents were startled after spotting the large python close to the house. The reptile had reportedly killed a pet dog and was attempting to swallow it when locals noticed it.

Alarmed by the sight of the huge snake in the residential area, residents immediately alerted snake rescuer Ashok. He reached the spot along with journalist Prateek Kotyan and began an operation to capture the reptile safely.

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Rescued without injuries

After carefully handling the snake, Ashok and his team rescued the approximately 12-foot python without injuring it. The reptile was transported away from the populated area and released safely in a forested region.

The appearance of the large python near a residential property caused panic among residents for some time. The situation was brought under control after the snake was rescued and removed from the locality.

Snake rescuer Ashok urged people not to attempt to catch, attack, or kill snakes when they are found in residential areas. He advised residents to contact trained snake rescuers or the concerned authorities immediately so that the reptiles can be handled safely and released in suitable habitats.

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Another python caught in similar incident

The rescue comes shortly after another unusual snake incident had been reported in Belthangady taluk. A more than 12-foot-long king cobra was recently found in the garden of a house in Tenkakarandur village after it swallowed a python.

The house owner, Hitesh, and his family noticed the unusually large cobra in their garden and alerted Ashok. The snake rescuer reached the spot with his associates and monitored the reptile before safely carrying out the rescue operation.

The king cobra was later handed over for release into a protected forest area through the Forest Department.

The two incidents have highlighted the presence of large reptiles in areas close to human habitation in Belthangady. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in gardens, plantations and areas with dense vegetation, while avoiding direct confrontation with snakes.

Wildlife rescuers have stressed that timely information and trained handling can help prevent unnecessary harm to both people and reptiles during such encounters.