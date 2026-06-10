Python causes panic among workers in Telangana

Hyderabad: A python created panic among workers engaged in National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme works at Ek Mamidi village in Nawabpet mandal on the morning of Monday, June 8.

According to local sources, the labourers were carrying out routine earthwork when the snake appeared at the worksite.

The python reportedly moved towards the workers, triggering panic at the location. Labourers and local residents present at the site ran to safety after spotting the reptile.

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After the incident, villagers reportedly located the python nearby. Fearing that it could pose a threat to people in the area, they allegedly killed the reptile.

No injuries were reported in the incident.