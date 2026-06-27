Pregnant woman dies by suicide after husband seeks DNA test

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide in Medak district of Telangana after her husband suspected her fidelity and sought a DNA test for the unborn child, police said Saturday.

G Sushmita from Vikarabad was five months pregnant. On the evening of June 25th, she hung herself using a saree at her in-laws’ house in Gadipeddapur village.

Susmita was married to G Abhilash, a bangle seller, one and a half years ago. According to a complaint lodged by her mother, differences between the couple arose early in their marriage. Her daughter was subjected to mental and physical torture by Abhilash.

The complaint states that on June 23, Sushmita’s parents visited her to discuss her baby shower ceremony. There, Abhilash demanded a DNA test, shocking everyone. An argument ensued between the couple, and the elders intervened to dissolve the tension.

Upset over his remark, the young woman took the extreme step. Abhilash and his mother were arrested on Saturday, June 27.

She got married one and a half years ago and had differences with her husband, who runs a bangle shop.

A case under Sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS has been registered.