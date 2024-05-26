Preity Zinta adds desi touch to Cannes red carpet in pink saree

Cannes: As the 77th Cannes Film Festival prepares to draw its curtain, it was actor Preity Zinta, who took the fashion game to another level with her second look in a pink saree.

She brought charm and elegance and took over the red carpet with her desi avatar.

Preity wore a blush pink saree by Seema Gujral with intricate embellishments on it.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and accessories. Her wavy hair accentuated her ethnic look.

On Friday, Preity Zinta presented the award Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honor to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

The event took place on Friday at the iconic Palais de Festivals, celebrating the art of cinematography and the profound impact of Indian cinema on the global stage.

Preity graced the stage to present the award to Sivan, her longtime collaborator.

Their professional journey began with Mani Ratnam’s 1998 romantic drama ‘Dil Se,’ where Sivan’s cinematography beautifully captured Zinta’s debut performance.

Preity sparkled in her first look from the 77th Film Festival.

She looked as dreamy as ever in a white outfit. Pictures and videos went viral on the internet in which the ‘Veer Zaara’ star can be seen striking a stylish pose as she flaunts her gorgeous gown.

For the glam, she opted for minimal make-up and tied her hair in a bun.

Reportedly, Preity made her Cannes debut in 2006. She attended the premiers of two films ‘The Wind That Shakes The Barley’ and ‘Paris, Je T’aime’, and was even lauded for her sense of style. Cut to 2013, Preity made a comeback at the French Rivera as the brand ambassador of the luxury watch brand, Chopard.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which opened on May 14, will conclude on May 25.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Preity is returning to the silver screen with Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Lahore 1947’. In April, the ‘Veer Zaara’ actor gave fans a delightful sneak peek into the film’s production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media.

Expressing her excitement, Preity posted snapshots from the film set, offering fans a glimpse into the world of ‘Lahore 1947’.

Sharing a photo of the film’s clapperboard, Preity captioned it “On set for Lahore 1947.”Another image featured the actress sharing a candid moment with director Rajkumar Santoshi, hinting at the camaraderie behind the scenes.’Lahore 1947′, produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan’s Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of ‘Lahore 1947’ in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.