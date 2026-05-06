Mumbai: Some throwbacks do not just bring back a film, they bring back an entire Bollywood era. Preity Zinta just dropped one such memory from Soldier, and suddenly the internet is back in that late 90s zone where Bobby Deol, Australia, action, songs and that fresh Preity charm were doing the most.

Taking to X, Preity shared a montage from the 1998 film and tagged Bobby Deol with a sweet note, thanking him for making her first outdoor shoot in Australia so memorable and fun. But the real masala was in the postscript, where she joked that she loved being the “third wheel” on Bobby’s honeymoon.

Look Bobby D what I found ….. Forever grateful to you for making my first outdoor shoot so memorable and so much fun in Australia❤️

PS- I loved being the third wheel on your honey moon 😂😂😂 #Ting #Soldier #Friendsforever #Throwback pic.twitter.com/KQijuhDC3S — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2026

And honestly, that one line says more than a polished PR caption ever could. This was not just a co-star throwback. This was friendship, nostalgia and old Bollywood bonding wrapped into one tiny post. Back then, Soldier was one of those films that had everything Bollywood loved: Abbas Mustan style, Bobby Deol’s action hero phase, Preity Zinta’s big-screen freshness and songs that still refuse to leave people’s playlists.

What makes the post work is how unfiltered it feels. Preity did not turn it into a grand nostalgia lecture. She simply pulled out an old memory, tagged Bobby, and reminded everyone of a time when Bollywood friendships felt less curated and more real.

And of course, fans were bound to react. Soldier was not just another film for many 90s kids. It was Bobby in full action mode, Preity in her debut-era charm, and a soundtrack that still has recall value. One throwback from Preity, and suddenly the internet had enough reason to revisit that Bobby Preity era all over again.