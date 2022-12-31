Premiere date to contestants: Exclusive details of Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Hyderabad: Every year, the audience wait with bated breath for India’s biggest and most controversial captive reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu. The 6th season, which recieved decent TRP ratings, got concluded on December 17. LV Revanth won the trophy followed by Shrihan who walked home with first runner-up title.

It’s been just a couple of weeks since Bigg Boss Telugu 6 got over and fans are already eager eager to learn everything about the new season. Speculations are rife that the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu will air very soon this time.

As per our inside sources close to the show, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will premiere before the usual month of previous season, which will actually begin in September every year. Yes, you read that right! According to sources, the show’s air dates have already been set.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will premiere in July month 2023 as there is no second season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

In the midst of all the excitement, a heartbreaking piece of news that Akkineni Nagarjuna will not be appearing on the show is making the rounds on the internet. According to multiple reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 will be hosted by another Tollywood celebrity.

Rumour mills have it that Rana Daggubati will host season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Furthermore, the most popular old contestants from Bigg Boss Telugu’s first and most recent seasons will be seen as part of the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

The show’s creators have yet to issue an official confirmation on the key details.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 7 and Bigg Boss 16.