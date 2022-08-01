Preparation for Independence Day

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 1st August 2022 10:05 am IST
Hyderabad: A worker prepares the national flag ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Hyderabad, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, has urged citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. (PTI Photo)
Bikaner: A Rajasthani artist performs as part of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration, ahead of the Independence Day, in Bikaner, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Bikaner: Security personnel hold the tricolor as they participate in a march as part of ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration, ahead of the Independence Day, in Bikaner, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Workers prepare the national flag ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Hyderabad, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, has urged citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. (PTI Photo)

