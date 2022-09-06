Preparations at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur

Preparations at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur
Sriperumbudur: Preparations in full swing at the memorial of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi for a prayer meeting before the launch of Congress' 3,570 km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, in Sriperumbudur, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The yatra will begin on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Kanyakumari: Preparations underway at the venue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting, in Kanyakumari, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Congress’ 3,570 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will begin on Wednesday from Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo)
Sriperumbudur: Officials take stock of the preparations for a prayer meeting at the memorial of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, before the launch of Congress’ 3,570 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, in Sriperumbudur, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The yatra will begin on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
