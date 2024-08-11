Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th August 2024 5:32 pm IST
Mumbai: Devotees carry a Lord Ganesh idol for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
