Prepare detailed report on Waqf properties: Sanjay Nirupam to Maha govt

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra government prepare a detailed report of Waqf properties in the state and those controlling them.

Addressing a news conference, Nirupam said the Waqf Board has 23,000 properties spanning over 90,000 acres.

“The Maharashtra government should come out with a detailed report on Waqf property. What is the status of these properties and who is controlling them under the name of Waqf,” he said.

Nirupam alleged Congress leaders controlled the Waqf land in a “big way”.

He said the Congress always used the Muslim community as a vote bank and instilled fear in them about the BJP and organisations that believe in Hindutva.

Nirupam said even top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not participate in discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha because they had no interest in the matter.

They only want to give a message to Muslims that NDA governments are troubling them and they are the only ones fighting against it, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week after heated debates in both Houses.

Also Read Waqf Amendment & Repeal Bills get Presidential Assent

On Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray asking his party workers to suspend the agitation over speaking in Marathi in banks, Nirupam said there are no two ways that everyone should respect Marathi and it should be used for communication in the state.

“MNS activists resorting to goondaism is wrong. We had urged the state government to intervene in this matter. Will slapping bank employees lead to everyone starting to converse in Marathi? This is the wrong way to do it. You open coaching centres and teach non-Maharashtrians the Marathi language,” Nirupam said.