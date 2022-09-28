Prepare for decisive fight against divisive forces in J-K: Karra to Cong workers

Srinagar: Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday alleged that the administration is transgressing into religious and demographic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and asked the party workers to prepare for a decisive fight against “divisive forces” and “their agents” in the Union Territory.

He also said “polarisation and criminalisation of politics” is shamelessly being encouraged and promoted in the country.

Karra said the Congress workers should get ready for “giving a decisive fight to divisive forces and their agents in J-K”. He was addressing a workers’ convention at Kokernag in Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

He said after “unconstitutionally and undemocratically” abrogating Article 370, the central government, along with the local administration, is leaving no stone unturned in transgressing into religious, ethnic, linguistic and demographic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The recent event of releasing and decorating eleven rapists of Bilkis Bano is demonstrative of the government’s scary mindset,” Karra, who is a Congress Working Committee member, said.

The former Lok Sabha member said people occupying high posts need to learn from history about the fate of those autocrats who tried to impose their ideology and agenda by oppressive measures on their people.

“Idea of India is pluralistic and inclusive. Anyone trying to fiddle with this philosophy, like many other infamous leaders in the world did during their times, would also perish the same way,” Karra added.