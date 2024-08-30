Prepare Hyderabad ponds for Ganesh immersion: GHMC mayor Gadwal

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has directed the officials to ensure that ponds are prepared with all necessary facilities for the upcoming Ganesh immersion. During an inspection on Friday, August 30, the GHMC Mayor visited multiple immersion sites in the Kukatpally zone, including Hasmathpet Lake, Pragathi Nagar Pond, IDL Lake, and Lingam Pond.

During the visit, she emphasized the need for security measures to prevent any incidents during Ganesh immersion. She instructed officials to provide adequate lighting, uninterrupted power supply, mobile toilets, and proper sanitation management.

The GHMC Mayor further urged the timely removal of immersed Ganesh and demanded swift action on cleaning up floating debris from the ponds.

She expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of police and power department officials during the inspection and warned of strict action for negligence.

The GHMC Mayor also visited other development projects, including the construction of a box culvert at Amma Bhagavan Temple and the development of a football ground in Mangapuram Colony, urging officials to expedite these works.