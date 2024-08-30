Ganesh Utsav Samithi asks Revanth to supply free power to Ganesh pandals

Hyderabad: Members of Ganesh Utsav Samithi requested chief minister A Revanth Reddy to provide a free power supply to Ganesh pandals during the Ganesh Navrathri festivities this year.

Responding positively to their request, the chief minister advised them to apply for a free power supply, also cautioning them that action would be taken if power was consumed without permission.

The chief minister held a review meeting with people’s representatives, higher officials and members of Ganesh Utsav Samithi at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday, August 29.

The chief minister directed the police to chalk out an action plan for making security arrangements and ensure that no problem occurs during the immersion of Ganesh idols on September 16 and September 17, as it coincides with Milad-Un-Nabi festivities.

“The police department will clear the routes for VVIP arrivals and arrange adequate security. Early start of the Ganesh immersion procession will help to complete the program quickly without any traffic and other problems,” the chief minister said, directing the police to take the suggestions and opinions from the four Lok Sabha members and MLAs in the city limits regarding the conduct of the festival.

DGP Jitender and Hyderabad city police commissioner Srinivas Reddy briefed the chief minister about the security arrangements being put in place with a 25,000-strong police force.

Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav requested the chief minister to allow the use of DJs in the pandals, to which the latter responded by saying that the government would proceed as per the Supreme Court orders on that.

IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu suggested the organisers of the Utsava Committee install eco-friendly idols following the Supreme Court’s directions.

MLC AVN Reddy appealed to the state government to promote the use of clay idols and to take strict action against those who consume alcohol and create trouble during the festivities and immersion.