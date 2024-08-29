Hyderabad: Milad-un Nabi procession postponed, to be held on September 19

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Milad-un-Nabi Committee agreed to hold their annual Milad procession on September 19 and decided to organise the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad on a grand scale on September 16. The decision was taken to avoid the procession from clashing with the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, August 29, held a review on Milad-un-Nabi arrangements at the state Secretariat. The issue of the Ganesh Navaratri festival from September 7 to 17 was also discussed in the meeting. The chief minister and cabinet ministers had suggested to the members of the Milad Committee to consider the possibility of postponing the Milad-un-Nabi procession.

“Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, Adviser to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, MIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi have been entrusted with the responsibility of discussing the issue with the Milad Committee. After a separate meeting, the members of the committee responded positively to the government’s request to postpone the procession,” said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

The Milad-un-Nabi committee told Revanth Reddy that the 1499th birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad will be held on September 16 and requested to permit them to organize a year long celebrations of the Prophet’s 1500th birthday next year.

“The Chief Minister said that the government will give permissions as per the rules. The committee members appealed to give permission for the decoration of mosques and processions in the district centers,” stated the release.