Prepared to go: Lucky Ali says he travels with his burial cloth

Mumbai: Lucky Ali has always had a way of touching hearts with his music, but this time, it was his words about death that left fans emotional.

A clip from the 67-year-old singer’s recent concert is going viral on social media. While responding to the love pouring in from the audience, Lucky spoke candidly about mortality and revealed that he travels with his burial cloth.

“I know, I love you all too. But one day, I have to go na. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared actually,” he told the crowd.

Lucky then made a deeply personal revelation, saying, “Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth. Jaha bhi marr jau, wahi gaad do mujhe.”

The mood instantly turned emotional as the audience struggled to process his words. The singer later shared the concert video on Instagram, where fans wished him a long and healthy life. Many admitted they were simply not ready to hear the voice behind their childhood memories speak about leaving one day.

For generations of listeners, Lucky Ali is more than just a singer. From O Sanam and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum to Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Safarnama, his voice has accompanied countless journeys, heartbreaks and memories.

Perhaps that is why his calm acceptance of life’s final journey hit fans so hard. Lucky may say he is prepared to go, but his listeners clearly are not prepared to let him go