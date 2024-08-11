Preps ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th August 2024 5:40 pm IST
New Delhi: Preparations underway at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Preparations underway at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: NSG commandos deployed at Red Fort as part of security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Workers clean a pond near the Kartavya Path, ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Preparations underway at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Security arrangements at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

