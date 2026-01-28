President condoles Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s demise

Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2026 12:36 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, January 28, condoled the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, saying his untimely death is an irreparable loss.

In a post on X, she said Pawar will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector.

Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra‘s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is extremely tragic. The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss,” she said in the post in Hindi.

Murmu expressed deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers.

“May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow,” the President said.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2026 12:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button