President Draupadi Murmu at 3rd Audit Diwas

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu with Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu during the 3rd Audit Diwas at CAG headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu with Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu and Deputy CAG Parveen Mehta during the 3rd Audit Diwas at CAG headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu speaks during the 3rd Audit Diwas at CAG headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu during the 3rd Audit Diwas at CAG headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

