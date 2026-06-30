President Droupadi Murmu to attend convocation in Andhra today

After participating as the chief guest of the convocation ceremony in Anantapur, from 11 am to 12 noon, the President will leave for HAL Airport in Bengaluru, from where she will return to New Delhi.

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President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

Amaravati: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the first convocation of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, June 30.

According to the President’s schedule, Murmu will arrive for the convocation at around 1 pm, and she will be there until 4 pm.

Later, the President will depart for Bengaluru and stay overnight at Karnataka Lok Bhavan.

Subhan Bakery

On Wednesday, July 1, Murmu will take a helicopter from HAL Airport in Bengaluru for Anantapur to attend the convocation of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.

After participating as the chief guest of the convocation ceremony in Anantapur, from 11 am to 12 noon, the President will leave for HAL Airport in Bengaluru, from where she will return to New Delhi.

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