President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, confirms Sri Lanka PM

Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s office on Monday confirmed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign from the post as announced earlier.

Earlier, Rajapaksa informed the Speaker that he would resign from the Presidency on July 13.

Following a massive public march to Colombo and forcible occupation of the President’s House, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe asked the Speaker to summon the leaders of all political parties and decide on a way to resolve the crisis.

A majority of party leaders had decided to remove the President and the Prime Minister and appoint a temporary President and all-party government for a specific period until a fresh election is held to form a government.

Speaker sent letter to President and Prime Minister

Following the all-party meeting, the Speaker sent a letter to the President and the Prime Minister, urging them to step down for a peaceful transfer of power.

Starting from March 31, when President Rajapaksa’s private residence outside Colombo was surrounded by protesters who demand he step down amidst the growing financial crisis, protests continued throughout the island with one slogan “Gota go home”.

On April 2, the protesters surrounded the President’s office at Galle Face Green and blocked its entrance as they continued to demand that he step down.

With no fuel, the country was virtually locked down for two weeks from June 27 but people planned to come to Colombo to demand that the President step down.

