President Kovind, PM Modi call up KCR , convey birthday greetings

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to extend birthday greetings to him.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the President and Prime Minister personally called up the Chief Minister and conveyed their birthday greetings to him.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also called up KCR and conveyed his greetings.

“Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO,” PM Modi tweeted.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was born in Chintamadaka, Medak District, on February 17, 1954, according to the state government website.

He is also the founder President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which was at the forefront of the movement for Statehood to Telangana.

He has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly for multiple terms from different constituencies. Moreover, he was also a Member of Parliament and has also held the position of Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment.

In the 2014 elections, TRS emerged victorious in 63 of the 119 Assembly seats thereby securing the required number of legislators for forming the government. KCR was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

Again in the 2018 Assembly polls, Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 88 seats and KCR was again sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana on December 13, 2018.