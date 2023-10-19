President Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Raghubar Das has been appointed as the 26th governor of Odisha.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 19th October 2023 8:33 am IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha, and Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

An official statement from the President’s Secretariat issued on Wednesday, said, “The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments:- Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as Governor of Tripura and Shri Raghubar Das as Governor of Odisha.”

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the statement added.

MS Education Academy

Raghubar Das has been appointed as the 26th governor of Odisha.

Das is a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He has also served as the president of the Jharkhand BJP twice.

At present, Ganeshi Lal is serving as the 25th Governor of Odisha.

He was sworn in as the Odisha governor in 2018.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a national secretary of the BJP and has thrice served as an MLA in Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, Satyadev Narayan Arya is serving as the 19th governor of Tripura.

He is a BJP leader from Bihar and has previously served as a Governor of Haryana.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 19th October 2023 8:33 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button