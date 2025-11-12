President Murmu arrives Hyderabad Nov 21 for Bharatiya Kala Mahotsavam

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will attend ‘Bharatiya Kala Mahotsavam’ event at Rashtrapati Nilayam here on November 21.

The President would reach the airport at Begumpet here on November 21 and would procced to the Raj Bhavan before attending the event at Rashtrapati Nilayam (one of the Presidential Retreats).

Murmu would stay at the Raj Bhavan for the night and leave for Puttaparti in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the birthplace of spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba, on November 22, a Telangana government release said.

Meanwhile, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan would attend an event at the Ramoji Film City here on November 16.

Radhakrishnan would reach the Begumpet airport on November 16 afternoon and attend a high tea to be hosted by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the Raj Bhavan.

He would leave for Delhi at 8 PM on November 16 after attending the event at Ramoji Film City, the release said.

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao held a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday on arrangements for the visits of the President and Vice President.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to make fool-proof arrangements for the visits. He instructed that the security arrangements be made with more care in view of the “present circumstances”, the release added.