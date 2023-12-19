President Murmu at HPS, stresses holistic education

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu graced the centennial celebrations of Hyderabad Public School (HPS) at Begumpet on Tuesday. The President lauded the institution for its century-long commitment to excellence in education and character building.

During her address, President Murmu emphasised the significance of holistic education, noting the school’s success in not just academics but also in fostering innovation, critical thinking, and sports. She said, “This institution has inspired its students to achieve excellence in various fields, which has also brought respect and glory to our country.”

She highlighted the need for future curriculums to focus on overall student development, stressing the importance of life skills alongside academic knowledge. “While preparing the curriculum for the future, all the stakeholders should keep in mind the overall development of the students. It should be ensured that students not only acquire academic knowledge but also learn life skills,” the President added.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the centennial celebrations of Hyderabad Public School at Hyderabad. The President said that while preparing the curriculum for the future, all the stakeholders should keep in mind the overall development of the students.https://t.co/r5nEql7ExI pic.twitter.com/dhgA892nDF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2023

The President’s visit to HPS is part of a broader schedule, on Wednesday, the President will be inaugurating various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

She will also expected to engage with weavers in Pochampally and celebrate the golden jubilee of MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad.