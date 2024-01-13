Prez Murmu should perform consecration ceremony: Thackeray demands

When the Somnath temple in Gujarat was restored, the country's first president Dr Rajendra Prasad presided over the ceremony, he pointed out.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 13th January 2024 7:42 pm IST
Prez Murmu should perform consecration ceremony: Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: telegraphindia)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, January 13, demanded that the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya be performed by President Droupadi Murmu as it is a matter of “national pride and the country’s self-respect”.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Speaking at a press conference here, he also said he will invite Murmu to the Kalaram temple in Nashik.

Thackeray had earlier announced that on January 22, the day of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he along with his party leaders would visit the historical Kalaram temple and perform ‘maha aarti’ on the banks of the Godavari river.

MS Education Academy

When the Somnath temple in Gujarat was restored, the country’s first president Dr Rajendra Prasad presided over the ceremony, Thackeray pointed out.

“Since this (Ayodhya Ram temple) is a matter of national pride and related to the country’s self-respect, the consecration ceremony should be conducted by President Murmu,” he said.

Also Read
Political row erupts over ‘assault’ on monks in West Bengal’s Puruliaclarifies his son won’t contest from Mysuru in LS polls

Notably, Vishva Hindu Parishad working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Friday called on Murmu and invited her to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Thackeray, meanwhile, also said some of the Shiv Sena workers who were part of the ‘kar seva’ during the Ramjanmabhoomi agitation in 1992 will be felicitated at his party’s convention in Nashik.

Reacting to Thackeray’s demand, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said he was “reading (Sena (UBT) MP) Sanjay Raut’s script”, and he should have read the VHP’s tweet about the invitation to President Murmu.

Shelar also dared Thackeray and his son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to contest Lok Sabha polls and get elected.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 13th January 2024 7:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button