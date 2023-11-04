Price of Lavanya Tripathi's wedding saree is Rs...

Hyderabad: Actress Lavanya Tripathi is overjoyed as she officially entered the Konidela family, having recently wed her longtime partner, Varun Tej Konidela, in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on November 1. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple’s lavish wedding has set social media abuzz with their stunning photos and videos.

Decoding Lavanya Tripathi’s Wedding Outfit

One of the highlights from the affair is Lavanya’s resplendent red saree, a creation of the renowned celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. People are delighted to see a celebrity finally choosing a vibrant red hue for her wedding attire, breaking away from the recent trend of pastel colours, as observed in weddings of stars like Parineeti Chopra and Kiara Advani.

Fans are going gaga as Lavanya breaks this pattern, and embraces the rich and traditional red colour for her special day. Many are even curious to know the price.

According to reports, the Kanchipuram saree, crafted by Manish Malhotra, is reported to carry a hefty price tag of Rs 10 Lakhs, making it an exquisite and extravagant piece. Not to be outdone, Varun Tej’s cream-gold sherwani also reportedly cost a substantial sum, underlining the grandeur of the couple’s wedding attire.

Image Source: The House On The Clouds

#VarunLav Back In Hyderabad

On Saturday, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi arrived back in town. They are now gearing up for their upcoming reception in Hyderabad. Varun and Lavanya will be hosting a lavish reception for media and industry friends at the N Convention Centre in Madhapur on November 5, Sunday.