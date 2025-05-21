Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most in-demand actresses, not just down South but also in Bollywood. With back-to-back hits like Pushpa 2, and several big projects in the pipeline, Rashmika is truly riding high on success. While her performances continue to impress audiences, her impeccable fashion choices are also making waves, especially her saree looks, which often turn heads.

Her latest appearance at the Zee Cine Awards 2025 is no exception.

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest look in black saree

Rashmika made a stunning return to the red carpet in a bold black ensemble that has caught the attention of fashionistas across the country. The Animal actress wore a corset draped saree by designer Amit Aggarwal, priced at a whopping Rs 92,500. Her traditional look with modern twist is now going viral online.

She styled the look with golden heart-shaped earrings, soft brown-toned makeup, and kept her hair open in a middle-parted, letting the outfit and her natural charm do all the talking.

Sharing glimpses from the evening on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, “After a while, I was back on the red carpet again… All the love pouring in makes my heart so happy. Just wanted to show you what I wore that day..” She also gave a special shoutout to her team, adding, “The only way I survive these incredibly tough, busy days is because of them and my family. Bone-crushing hugs to each one of you.”

On the work ront, Rashmika’s career graph continues to rise with an exciting lineup ahead. She will next be seen in Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Her upcoming projects also include Kubera, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.