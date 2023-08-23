Price of Samantha’s outfit at 41st India Day Parade in NYC is Rs…

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the celebrated actress known for her impeccable fashion sense, has once again taken the fashion world by storm. She never fails to turn heads, whether it’s breezy summer outfit or elegant red-carpet gown.

Samantha recently attended the 41st India Day Parade in New York on Sunday. She wore designer Ritu Kumar’s modern and traditional outfit for the event. Sam shared photos on Instagram where she can be seen flaunting a stunning embroidered corset, trousers, and jacket set. It is worth Rs 2.95L. Yes, you read that right!

A Closer Look at the Samantha Outfit

Samantha’s Ritu Kumar ensemble features a colourful corset with gold taar work and sequin embellishments in orange, mint green, and maroon. The strapless blouse, which has a daring plunging neckline and a body-hugging silhouette, goes perfectly with the high-waisted flared trousers, which are embellished with intricate sequins in rich brown patterns.

She accessorized with eye-catching jewellery, such as a captivating spiral metallic watch, a gemstone-studded pendant necklace, elegant ear studs, an oxidized silver ring, and trendy Lennon-style tinted sunglasses.

Samantha’s makeup complemented her outfit perfectly. Kohl-lined eyes, expertly crafted winged eyeliner, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, and subtle yet enhancing eye shadow accentuated her features. A sheer pink lip colour, defined brows, flushed cheeks, and a radiant highlighter exuded elegance. Her wavy locks, elegantly parted on the side, completed the look.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Kushi, and in Bollywood, she will appear in the web series Citadel.