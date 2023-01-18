Price of SRK’s Audemars Piguet wristwatch will shock you!

Mumbai: Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is not only known for his acting skills but he is also known for his fashionable clothes and extravagant lifestyle. Whatever he wears is discussed online and now netizens are curious to know the price of the watch that SRK wore recently during an event.

During the opening ceremony of the International League T20 at Dubai, SRK wore a wristwatch of the Audemars Piguet brand. The price of this wristwatch is said to be Rs 4 crores 74 lakh 47 thousand rupees, according to one of the fans of King Khan.

The brand #AudemarsPiguet watch which @iamsrk is wearing is worth rupees 4,74,47,984.00 😱😱

4Crore 74Laks 47Thounds Rupees. 😮 pic.twitter.com/lSgK8Ld5oO — Shahebaz (@Shahebaz4Srk) January 16, 2023

The price of the ‘Royal Oak Perchual Calendar’ model of the Audemars Piguet brand shocked the fans. They started reacting on social media.

One of the Twitter user wrote, ‘I will buy its 40th copy from Sarojini, 400 rupees.’ Another user wrote, ‘Time looks the same, what is special?’

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in ‘Pathaan’ which is slated to release on January 25.