Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to turning heads and she’s done it again, this time at Wimbledon 2025. Known for her bold fashion statements and love for ultra-luxury accessories, Urvashi made a sparkling statement from the stands of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, her look has become the talk of town.

While her couture ensemble was a showstopper in itself, it was the diamond-encrusted timepiece on her wrist that is now making headlines. Urvashi flaunted a stunning Franck Muller Vanguard watch, entirely covered in diamonds. The luxury timepiece reportedly comes with a price tag of approximately Rs 6.03 crore!

The actress paired the dazzling watch with a minimal yet chic bracelet, choosing to keep the rest of her accessories understated by skipping neckpieces and earrings, letting the sparkle on her wrist do all the talking.

But that wasn’t all. Adding a playful twist to her high-end look, Urvashi was seen carrying a classic Hermès Birkin handbag, which she uniquely styled by clipping on four Labubu doll charms.

On the professional side, Urvashi was last seen in ‘Daaku Maharaj’, where she shared screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film received a positive response at the box office.