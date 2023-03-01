Prices of commercial LPG, cooking gas hiked

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st March 2023 8:13 am IST
(Representational Image)

New Delhi: Petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from Wednesday.

As per the revised rates, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi and price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, in the national capital.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st March 2023 8:13 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button