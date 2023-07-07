Pride of Telangana: Hyderabad’s youngest rifle shooter Mariya Taneem felicitated

Hyderabad: Mariya Taneem, a rifle shooting champion from the city was conferred with the ‘Pride of Telangana’ award as an emerging talent from the state on Sunday.

Mariya Taneem made the city proud in 2022 with her big win at the 14th IPSC Girls Rifle Championship held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

This 18-year-old reportedly started with a passion to learn a sport in order to keep herself occupied during her vacations.

A nationally renowned rifle shooter, and an IPSC gold medalist, Mariya Taseen has earned several gold and silver medals at the district levels.

Congratulations to Maariya Taneem (National Gold Medalist in Rifle Shooting) in being nominated as Pride of Telangana-2023.



Maariya Taneem is the daughter of Abdul Khadeer a resident of Sayeedabad, Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/xEMJoi7Lce — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 6, 2023

She is also the first girl from Telangana to be selected for national selection trials.

Overwhelmed by her being chosen for the award, Mariya said that she felt honoured to receive the award at this young age.

Alongside Mariya, awards were presented to 30 distinguished personalities in Hyderabad showcasing the remarkable achievements of the individuals and emerging talents across 12 diverse categories and highlighting their invaluable contributions to the state.

The awards were categorised as ‘Achiever’ and ‘Emerging’ and were further divided into other categories including Art and Culture, Education, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Infrastructure, NGO, Retail, SME, Sports, Star Woman, and start-ups.

The winners were selected by the jury consisting of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director, VC Sajjanar, actor and politician, Murali Mohan, Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur, Shilpa Reddy, Managing Director, Ratnadeep, Sandeep Agarwal, Founder, Fernandez Hospitals, Dr. Evita Fernandez and Vice-Chairperson, Narayanamma Institute of Technology, Srividya Reddy Gunampalli.