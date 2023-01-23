Priest asks Sajid Khan to chant Jai Shri Ram – Viral Video

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajad Khan made his first public appearance after his exit from Bigg Boss 16 during the special screening of Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ in Mumbai. During the event, Sajid was asked about his experience in Bigg Boss and even some paps requested him to reveal the winner of the season. He was spotted having a brief converstaion with paps but what grabbed the eyeballs of netizens was viral video in which a priest asked Sajid to chan Jai Shri Ram.

Priest at first requested filmmaker to take a photo with him and clicked a selfie with him. Just after capturing photograph, the priest asked Sajid Khan to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Bigg Boss 16 contestant left the event just after the priest’s request. A video of Sajid fleeing the event has surfaced on social media platforms. The priest tried to make sajid Khan chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ thrice in the video.

Netizens flooded the comments section by reacting to the incident that happened with the Sajid Khan. One user wrote, “Kiyu force karre ho jay siyaram bolne ke liye yeh resson hai desh ko andhbhakto ne barbad kardiya hai..! Shame on you (Why force someone to say Jai Shri Ram. Such andhbhakts are the reason why our country is backward),”

Another social media user wrote, “I am Hindu baki bro kisi ko jabardasti Jay Shri Ram nahin bula sakte or na Allah u Akbar sab apne apne dharm ka Aadar Karen”.

We have observed that most of the netizens supported Sajid Khan in the comments box but a few recalled allegations of sexual misconduct made by various actresses and models against him.

Relevant to mention here that Sajid Khan took a voluntary exit from TV reality show Bigg Boss to shoot for his upcoming film ‘100 percent’. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.